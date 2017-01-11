Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 6:42 p.m.

Arkansas GA, former player Alfred Davis lands assistant job

By Tom Murphy

This article was published today at 5:18 p.m.

arkansas-head-coach-bret-bielema-right-talks-with-graduate-assistant-coach-alfred-davis-prior-to-a-game-saturday-aug-30-2014-at-jordan-hare-stadium-in-auburn-alabama

PHOTO BY MICHAEL WOODS

Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema, right, talks with graduate assistant coach Alfred Davis prior to a game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive graduate assistant Alfred Davis announced Wednesday via Facebook he has joined the staff at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College as defensive line coach.

Davis, an Arkansas letterman from 2009-12, has worked the last three years for Coach Bret Bielema as defensive graduate assistant after spending a season at Fayetteville High School as a volunteer assistant coach.

A native of College Park, Ga., Davis played in 49 games, made eight starts at defensive tackle as a senior in 2012 and posted 78 tackles, including five for lost yardage, and a sack.

