Arkansas GA, former player Alfred Davis lands assistant job

— Arkansas defensive graduate assistant Alfred Davis announced Wednesday via Facebook he has joined the staff at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College as defensive line coach.

Davis, an Arkansas letterman from 2009-12, has worked the last three years for Coach Bret Bielema as defensive graduate assistant after spending a season at Fayetteville High School as a volunteer assistant coach.

A native of College Park, Ga., Davis played in 49 games, made eight starts at defensive tackle as a senior in 2012 and posted 78 tackles, including five for lost yardage, and a sack.