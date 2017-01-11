Arkansas man accused of raping girl, 8

A 47-year-old Hot Springs man is accused of raping an 8-year-old girl last year.

The Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Wednesday that Tracy Lee Bronson was identified as the suspect after authorities interviewed the victim.

A warrant for his arrest was issued and he was later taken into custody in Florida before being extradited back to Arkansas, the paper reported.

Bronson was booked into the Garland County jail early Tuesday morning. He remained there Wednesday afternoon with bail set at $250,000, according to the jail website.

A March 6 court date is set.