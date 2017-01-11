At hearing, Sessions says he'll obey law, not Trump

WASHINGTON -- Sen. Jeff Sessions, one of President-elect Donald Trump's earliest supporters, told Congress on Tuesday that he would be an independent-minded attorney general who would stand up to the president. He promised to aggressively enforce the nation's laws -- even in areas such as torture, abortion, gay rights, surveillance and hate crimes, where he has made his opposition well known.

Sessions laid out a sharply conservative vision for the Justice Department he would oversee, pledging to crack down on illegal immigration, gun violence and the "scourge of radical Islamic terrorism" and to keep open the Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba.

"The law has been passed, the Congress has spoken, and you can be sure I will enforce it," Sessions said when asked about a law, which he opposed, that makes it a hate crime to attack people because of their sexual orientation. He promised to defend access to abortion clinics, despite his opposition to abortion.

Sessions asserted that he could confront Trump if needed, saying an attorney general must be prepared to resign if asked to do something "unlawful or unconstitutional."

"He or she must be willing to tell the president or other top officials no if he or they overreach," Sessions said. "He or she cannot be a mere rubber stamp."

And he dealt a significant blow to Trump's campaign promise to once again authorize the CIA to waterboard terrorism suspects. Sessions has for years supported waterboarding and other harsh interrogation tactics, but he said Tuesday that today's laws "absolutely" prohibit waterboarding, calling it "improper and illegal." He offered no hints at any legal work-around for Trump.

Sessions also said he would recuse himself from any lingering investigations involving Hillary Clinton or her family's foundation. During Trump's campaign, "lock her up" was a Republican rallying cry. Sessions previously supported appointing a special prosecutor to investigate her.

The FBI's investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server is closed. And while a preliminary investigation into the Clinton Foundation is open, senior career officials at the FBI and Justice Department have said there is little basis for the case to move forward.

A defense attorney for Clinton declined to comment on Sessions' claim that he would recuse himself.

In his two decades on Capitol Hill, Sessions has been a forceful voice from the far right of his party. He has questioned whether the Constitution guarantees citizenship to anyone born in the United States, has said courts have interpreted the separation of church and state too broadly and has declared same-sex marriage a threat to American culture. He also voted against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act.

'Will follow law'

Sessions spent much of the hearing drawing distinctions between holding those views as a senator and carrying out the duties of the attorney general. "I will follow the law," he said again and again.

He said he would prosecute aliens who repeatedly enter the country illegally and criticized as constitutionally "questionable" an executive action by President Barack Obama that shielded certain migrants from deportation.

Of Trump's proposal to ban Muslims from immigrating to the United States, Sessions said he thought the president-elect favors stringent vetting of those coming from countries with a history of terrorism.

"Many people do have religious views that are inimical to the public safety of the United States," Sessions said. But he said he did "not support the idea that Muslims, as a religious group, should be denied admission to the United States."

But he noted that Trump has since clarified that restrictions should be placed on immigration from countries that support terrorism, which Sessions said was lawful.

Trump earlier in his campaign called for a temporary total ban on Muslims entering his country but has more recently proposed "extreme vetting."

Sessions acknowledged that he is not well-informed about the recent high-profile cyber provocations by Russia. When asked by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., if he thought that the Russian government was behind the hacking of the Democratic Party computers -- an attribution officially made by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence -- he said, "I have done no research into that."

He said the FBI's conclusion that Russia was the responsible party was "honorably reached," and that the United States might need to develop protocols so that "a price is paid, even if we can't prove the exact person who did it."

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., asked Sessions whether he would let an investigation of Russian interference continue "even if it leads to the Trump campaign and Trump interests and associates." Sessions replied: "If the law is violated and they can be prosecuted, then you'll have to handle that in an appropriate way."

Sessions, 70, was first elected to the Senate in 1996 and before that served as Alabama attorney general and a U.S. attorney.

He has solid support from the Senate's Republican majority and from some Democrats in conservative-leaning states.

But he faces a challenge convincing skeptical Democrats that he'll be fair and committed to civil rights, a chief priority of the Justice Department during the Obama administration, as the country's top law enforcement official.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., asked whether he could be trusted to enforce the laws he has voted against, including expanded hate crime protections. He said he could, noting that he accepted the Roe v. Wade opinion on abortion as the law of the land even though he personally opposed it.

Feinstein said, "There is so much fear in this country. I see it, I hear it -- particularly in the African-American community, from preachers, from politicians, from everyday Americans."

If confirmed, Sessions would succeed Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Hecklers

As Sessions outlined his priorities, his past -- including a 1986 judicial nomination that failed amid allegations that he'd made racially charged comments -- hovered over the proceedings. Protesters calling Sessions a racist repeatedly interrupted and were hustled out by Capitol police.

Sessions vigorously denied that he had ever called the NAACP "un-American." He said he had never harbored racial animus, calling the allegations -- which included that he had referred to a black attorney in his office as "boy" -- part of a false caricature.

"It wasn't accurate then," Sessions said. "It isn't accurate now."

He said he "understands the history of civil rights and the horrendous impact that relentless and systemic discrimination and the denial of voting rights has had on our African-American brothers and sisters. I have witnessed it."

"I know we need to do better. We can never go back," Sessions said. "I am totally committed to maintaining the freedom and equality that this country has to provide to every citizen."

At times, Sessions offered more moderate versions of the strident views he held as a senator. A former U.S. attorney who came of age in the Justice Department during the height of the crack epidemic, Sessions has been an unabashed drug warrior. He has for years accused the Obama administration of going soft on marijuana. But on Tuesday he sidestepped the question of whether he would pit the Justice Department against states such as Colorado that have legalized marijuana. "I know it won't be an easy decision," he said.

He said he supported continued use of the Guantanamo Bay detention facility for terror suspects, a sharp departure from an Obama administration that has supported prosecuting militants in American courts.

And he hinted he might be less eager than Obama's Justice Department to launch civil-rights investigations of city police departments for pervasive civil-rights violations.

"We need to be sure that when we criticize law officers, it is narrowly focused on the right basis for criticism," he said, adding that "to smear whole departments places those officers at greater risk."

Sessions also declined to say he would adopt the policies of former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. when it comes to investigations involving the news media, including a promise not to jail reporters for doing their job.

"I'm not sure," he said when asked whether he would keep that Holder promise. "I have not studied those regulations."

When the questioning of Sessions is finished, 15 witnesses will speak about the nominee, including a former attorney general, the president of a national police union, and several civil-rights and other advocates.

Senate colleague Cory Booker of New Jersey -- one of three black senators -- is to testify against Sessions today. Booker's office says that will be an unprecedented instance of a senator testifying against a colleague seeking a Cabinet post.

In a statement, Booker accused Sessions of having a "concerning" record on civil rights and criminal justice policies.

Information for this article was contributed by Matt Apuzzo and Eric Lichtblau of The New York Times; by Eric Tucker and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press; and by Matt Zapotosky, Sari Horwitz and Ellen Nakashima of The Washington Post

A Section on 01/11/2017