Basketball: Greenland eases past Gentry

GREENLAND -- Greenland used a strong inside-outside game to overtake Gentry Tuesday night.

Center Saphire Osborn scored 23 points and guard McKayla Redmond 14 to lead the Lady Pirates to a 58-42 victory over Gentry in 3A/4A District 1 play at the Greenland gym. The two combined for 12 of Greenland's 14 points in the second quarter after Gentry grabbed a 5-0 lead at the outset.

Greenland wasn't rattled in the least after Gentry jumped ahead. Redmond hit consecutive 3-pointers before Osborn finished the quarter with two three-point plays to put the Pirates ahead 16-10.

Greenland continued to pull away to lead 30-18 at halftime and 43-29 after three quarters.

"Saphire knows how to post up and she's not afraid of contact," Greenland coach Alan Barton said. "For us to be successful, she's got to work it inside. "

Hannah Boss scored 13 points and Chastery Fumatu eight to lead Gentry (8-9). Gentry was outscored 14-6 in the second quarter after grabbing a quick lead to start the game.

"We seem to be flat a lot," Gentry coach Toby Tevebaugh said. "We hit a little lull tonight and you can't hit a little lull against a team like Greenland. They're going to be physical and they're going to play hard and you've got to match that. I don't think that we did tonight."

Redmond got Greenland started with a long 3-pointer from the top of the key. She then moved to the wing, where she made another three to put Greenland ahead for good. Those two shots seemed to loosen the Pirates (11-4), who were in control for the rest of the game.

"Everybody knows McKayla can shoot but we've got to do a better job of guarding," Barton said. "But I like where we're at. We've got five seniors who've been on the ride the last couple of years and it's their turn. There's no super stars on this team. They love to battle every game and that's what I like about them."

BOYS

Gentry 60, Greenland 36

Gentry won at Greenland by holding the Pirates to under double digits in three of the four quarters.

Austin Morris scored 18 points and Cole Cripps 15 to lead the Pioneers. Cutter Watkins scored 13 to lead Greenland, which trailed 23-17 at halftime and 39-29 after three quarters.

