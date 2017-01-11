Basketball: Heritage holds off Rogers

ROGERS -- Seth Stanley delivered when his team needed it the most Tuesday night.

Stanley hit 9 of 12 free throws over the final 4 minutes, 54 seconds and scored a game-high 22 points as Rogers Heritage held off crosstown Rogers High 47-40 in 7A-West Conference boys basketball.

Heritage (9-6, 1-1 7A-West) saw a double-digit lead evaporate in the second half and trailed 37-36 with 4:54 left when Rogers' A-Ron Jones powered inside for a layup. It was just the Mounties' second lead of the game and first since the opening minute.

On the ensuing possession, players for each team were assessed a double-foul, but Rogers' Zach Gilmer was hit with a technical foul as Mounties coaches tried to call a time out. Stanley hit two free throws after the technical and the War Eagles never trailed again.

"It was huge and I was trying to get a time out," said Rogers coach Wayne Herren. "I'm very disappointed that was called. I mean we're trying to help the kid to get him off the floor and keep order in the game. But it is what it is."

Heritage coach Tom Olsen agreed the technical foul was a turning point after Rogers had rallied from a 29-17 halftime deficit.

"I didn't really see what happened there," Olsen said. "They got tangled up there in the middle of the court, each kid grabbing on each other. The double-foul, I thought that was a good call. But we got the free throws and got going in the right direction after we'd been on the schneid for a while. It really kind of changed things."

Rogers did not make another field goal after the technical foul. The Mounties (7-8, 0-2) missed a pair of free throws and turned the ball over four straight times.

At the other end, Stanley was clutch by hitting a driving layup and 7 free throws down the stretch to seal the home win in War Eagle Arena.

"That was big time," Olsen said of Stanley's free throws. "In the 7A-West, it usually comes down to free throws. In a rivalry game, you knew they were going to make a run. They had a lot of energy and emotion. We were fortunate to win. The kids played good."

Heritage grabbed an early lead at 17-7 after one quarter and 29-17 at halftime. Stanley hit a pair of free throws and a drive, sandwiched around a Dawson Peek 3-pointer for a 7-0 run and the 10-point lead.

Rogers struggled with Heritage's switching zone defense in the first half, but got it figured out in the third quarter. Garrett Dake, who scored 11 for the Mounties, found room down the baseline and helped Rogers pull within 34-31 with an offensive putback and a free throw to end the quarter.

The Mounties stayed close, eventually taking the lead as Jones powered inside for back-to-back layups, the last giving Rogers the one-point lead.

Girls

Rogers High 65, Rogers Heritage 31

Three players scored in double figures as the Mounties won their second 7A-West game in as many starts.

Junior Madison Loyd hit 5 3-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points to lead Rogers (10-5, 2-0) to the mercy-rule win. Kelsey Richmond added 15 and Elisa Randels 14 for the Lady Mounties, who led 40-16 at halftime.

Faith Rohrbough, Sydney Kinnamon and Hannah Watkins all scored six points for Heritage (6-9, 0-2). Kinnamon and Watkins hit a pair of 3-pointers each.

