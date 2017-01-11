Basketball: Outside shooting propels Providence Academy past Alma

ALMA -- Providence Academy hit six 3-pointers in the second quarter to open up a comfortable halftime cushion in a 69-54 win over Alma on Tuesday night.

The Lady Patriots (15-4) hit 11 threes in all, led by seven from Austere Buivydiate. Rachel King added three 3-pointers, and Anna Siemens hit another.

Providence Academy coach Lisa Bevins said her team doesn't always shoot like they did Tuesday night but certainly can on occasion.

"Not always, but sometimes we do," Bevins said. "We have a bunch of good shooters this year. I said before the game 'can we all hit tonight,' and we all hit. I was very proud of them for that."

Providence Academy led 16-14 after a quarter, and Buivydiate and Siemens opened the second quarter with triples. After Alma tied the game at 22-22, Buivydiate and Kash hit from beyond the arc, and the Lady Patriots led the rest of the game.

Buivydiate and Kash added threes in the last two minutes of the second quarter, and Providence Academy held a 38-27 lead at the half.

"They played hard," Bevins said. "We played good defense, too. We knew we had to run Alma off the line because they have good three-point shooters."

The Lady Patriots held Alma to just two 3-point shots in the first three quarters, and forced Alma into 21 turnovers.

"We're trying to play really good teams so we are prepared," Bevins said. "Our state tournament won't be as challenging as some of the teams we've played."

Buivydiate finished with 34 points. Faith Curry scored 13 points for the Lady Patriots.

For Alma, Sierra Bailey scored 19 points.

Boyd

Alma 57, Providence Academy 44

Providence Academy couldn't make up for spotting Alma a big lead.

Braden Thomas, Sivina Matiss, and Luke Loveless hit threes on consecutive trips down the floor to pull the Patriots (12-6) within 47-42 with 5:25 left but that was as close as they could get.

Alma led 20-9 after a quarter and 42-31 at halftime.

Providence Academy outscored Alma, 12-7, in the third quarter with SK Shittu and Taylor Weber scoring two buckets a piece in close.

Weber and Shittu scored 10 points each for Providence Academy.

Nathan Corder hit a three in all four quarters and capped the first quarter with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put Alma up, 20-9.

Corder led Alma (8-3) with 21 points. Kade Wood chipped in with 11 points.

Sports on 01/11/2017