Bills: Arkansas panel must issue tax cut plans by fall 2018

LITTLE ROCK — Legislation detailing Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's $50 million tax cut plan calls for a task force looking at other tax code changes to issue its recommendations by September 2018.

The top Republicans in the House and Senate filed identical bills Wednesday outlining Hutchinson's proposal to reduce income taxes for those making less than $21,000 a year. The Republican governor has called the proposal one of his top priorities this year. The tax cut would take effect in 2019.

The bills say a 16-member legislative task force Hutchinson has proposed to call for other tax cuts later would begin meeting within 30 days of the end of this year's session. The legislation calls for the task force to issue a preliminary report by Dec. 1 and a final report in 2018.

