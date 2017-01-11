Body removed from river in LR

A body was removed Tuesday afternoon from the Arkansas River after being spotted by a fisherman, according to the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Agency spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said authorities responded around 3:30 p.m. to an area near the Interstate 30 bridge on the river's south side in downtown Little Rock.

By 5 p.m., the body had been pulled from the river and was taken to the state medical examiner's office to determine a cause of death and confirm the person's identity.

Further details or a description of the body were not available Tuesday afternoon.

