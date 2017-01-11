Body removed from river in LR
This article was published today at 3:12 a.m.
A body was removed Tuesday afternoon from the Arkansas River after being spotted by a fisherman, according to the Pulaski County sheriff's office.
Agency spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said authorities responded around 3:30 p.m. to an area near the Interstate 30 bridge on the river's south side in downtown Little Rock.
By 5 p.m., the body had been pulled from the river and was taken to the state medical examiner's office to determine a cause of death and confirm the person's identity.
Further details or a description of the body were not available Tuesday afternoon.
Metro on 01/11/2017
Print Headline: Body removed from river in LR
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Body removed from river in LR
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.