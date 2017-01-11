Business news in brief

Polaris to end Victory motorcycle brand

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Polaris Industries will stop making its Victory motorcycles so it can focus on its Indian Motorcycle brand and other products.

Polaris announced Monday that it is shutting down the unprofitable Victory brand after 18 years. The motorcycles were produced at the Minneapolis-based company's Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Spearfish, S.D., plants.

The company decided that its Indian Motorcycle brand has better growth prospects, Polaris Chief Executive Officer Scott Wine said.

"This decision will improve the profitability of Polaris and our global motorcycle business, and will materially improve our competitive stance in the industry," he said.

Polaris said it lost money on Victory in three of the past five years after sales of the heavyweight motorcycles peaked in 2012. The brand represented only about 3 percent of Polaris' total sales.

The company will detail its profit outlook for the year when it releases its fourth-quarter earnings report on Jan. 24.

-- The Associated Press

Oil discoveries fall as prices stay low

EDINBURGH, Scotland -- The amount of oil discovered last year was the lowest since the 1950s as explorers cut spending in response to the worst downturn in a generation, according to energy research firm Wood Mackenzie.

Oil companies found only 3.7 billion barrels of so-called conventional crude in 2016, 14 percent less than the previous year and the lowest amount since 1952, according to updated figures from the Edinburgh-based consultant firm. The results for both 2016 and 2015 are better than previously forecast, but still put discovered oil volumes at little more than a tenth of the yearly average since 1950.

Spending on exploration has been gutted since oil prices started falling in 2014, and spending may drop further this year, said Andrew Latham, Wood Mackenzie's vice president for global exploration. However, by making operations more efficient, focusing on easier targets and paying lower fees to contractors, oil companies are getting more for their money. Coupled with renewed industry optimism sparked by an OPEC-led deal to curb output and increase prices, that could mean exploration results won't get any worse, he said.

"We'll probably see 2016 as the turning point, the low point," Latham said. "There will be a lag of at least a year, but we do think that investment will start to grow again, and volumes will come back."

-- Bloomberg News

Russia, Kazakhstan meet oil-cut goals

MOSCOW -- Russia and Kazakhstan said they've met or exceeded their initial goals for trimming oil output, bringing cuts by non-OPEC nations in the first 10 days of this year to more than a quarter of the total pledged a month ago in Vienna.

Russia's oil production has shrunk by around 130,000 barrels a day in the first week of January from a post-Soviet record of 11.25 million barrels a day in October, an official at the energy ministry's Fuel and Energy Dispatch Center said Monday, asking not to be identified because of internal policy. The cuts from the world's biggest energy producer go beyond its initial goal for a cut of at least 50,000 barrels a day this month.

"The Russian side is fulfilling all articles of the agreement and all the obligations it took," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call Tuesday.

Russia and 10 other non-OPEC nations joined forces with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries on Dec. 10 to end a global glut that's crashed oil prices and shaken energy-rich economies. The pact -- the first between the two sides in 15 years -- involves a reduction of 558,000 barrels a day from non-OPEC countries starting in January.

-- Bloomberg News

China's leader to attend global forum

BEIJING -- China's President Xi Jinping will attend the World Economic Forum next week, becoming the first Chinese head of state to do so.

As part of an official visit to Switzerland, Xi will attend the annual economic meeting in the ski resort of Davos on Jan. 17, a foreign ministry spokesman said Tuesday.

Xi's attendance comes as China has sought to be more influential globally.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said last month that China would "lead the way amid a shakeup in global governance, we will take hold of the situation amid international chaos, we will protect our interests amid intense and complex games."

At the same time, while Xi has promised to make the world's second-largest economy more competitive and productive by giving market forces a bigger role, business advocates argue that China is failing to reduce the dominance of state companies. Foreign companies say regulators are trying to squeeze them out of technology and other promising fields.

-- The Associated Press

Boeing offers buyouts to more engineers

SEATTLE -- Boeing on Tuesday internally announced a new round of employee buyouts for engineers companywide and warned that termination notices will follow later this month for engineers in Washington state, where the company has a large presence.

The company did not cite a target for the number of job cuts.

The news comes after company Vice Chairman Ray Conner and Kevin McAllister, the new chief executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, warned in December of the need for further cuts in 2017.

John Hamilton, vice president of engineering, sent a memo on the job cuts shortly after noon to all engineering employees, managers and executives.

"As we enter 2017, our plan calls for us to reduce our Engineering staff," Hamilton told employees. "I realize some of this news is unpleasant. But I wanted to respect your right to know what is occurring this year."

Boeing spokesman Doug Alder said similar announcements will be coming for others, such as production workers, as plans are finalized.

"We'll be notifying employees as different areas and functions within BCA finalize their plans," Alder said.

Hamilton's memo states that details of a buyout offer will be sent Friday to engineering employees in eligible skill classifications. Those who accept the offered buyout will end their employment April 21.

The buyout package will be offered to employees in Washington state, Southern California and South Carolina.

The Seattle Times

Business on 01/11/2017