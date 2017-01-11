The calendar of public events of the 91st General Assembly for today, the third day of the 2017 regular session.
COMMITTEES
9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, Multi-Agency Complex.
10 a.m. Senate Education Committee, Room 207.
10 a.m. Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 171.
10 a.m. Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber.
10 a.m. Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room
272.
10 a.m. House Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative & Military Affairs Committee, Room 130.
10 a.m. House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Room 151.
10 a.m. House Insurance and Commerce Committee, Room 149.
10 a.m. House City, County and Local Affairs Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.
Noon, House Rules Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.
10 minutes upon adjournment, Senate Transportation, Technology & Legislative Affairs Committee, Room 309.
SENATE
1:30 p.m. Senate convenes.
HOUSE
1:30 p.m. House convenes.
