New coffee shop opening in Little Rock's River Market District

Hoping to attract customers in Arkansas’ capital city, a Conway-based coffee shop is set to open its second location in Little Rock’s River Market District next month.

The ground floor of Rock Dental Brands at 610 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock’s River Market district will serve as the home of Zeteo Coffee, the business said in a news release Wednesday.

“We look forward to providing a new coffee spot for the River Market work crowd as well as Clinton School students, the local community and tourists alike,” co-owner Jon Mitchell said in a statement.

The downtown Little Rock coffee spot will serve specialty coffees from Onyx Coffee Lab, based in Northwest Arkansas, as well as local craft beers and wines.

Breakfast and lunch items such as sandwiches, salads and soups will also be served.

Zeteo Coffee, pronounced zeh-ta-o, opened its first location in November 2015 on Oak Street in downtown Conway. Its Little Rock shop is tentatively set to open in February.

The coffee shop has partnered with Living Water International to provide clean, safe drinking water to areas around the world, pledging to donate 5 percent of its profits to such initiatives, the release states.