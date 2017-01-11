Desire for simplicity generates creativity

Like many people, I have two styles to my cooking: for company, and for me and my partner. For the former, mostly on the weekends, I spend more time on dishes that are perhaps a little flashier and usually (but not always) more involved, and even if I get creative, I typically start with a solid base of dependable recipes. Night in and night out, though, what comes to the table is much more off the cuff. And sometimes when I start I don't really know how I'm going to finish, or what the result might be.

The more entertaining I do, the more I crave simplicity wherever else I can find it. Which is why a weeknight dinner is often a grain-bowl-type concoction of leftovers, or a taco or salad of the same.

Sometimes it's merely a quickly cooked vegetable or two, simply seasoned, perhaps bound together with a little something extra, then loosely scooped onto a starch of choice. That's what I did last week when I made a mushroom-spinach saute and piled it onto flatbread. The idea came from the new book Eat Beautiful by Wendy Rowe.

This casual mushroom treatment can be used atop any flatbread you like. We used a lavash-type bread, but a tortilla, pita or even toast would work well, too.

Mushroom Flatbreads

1 teaspoon coconut oil or butter

1/2 cup chopped shallots

4 cloves garlic, chopped

2 cups cremini or button mushrooms, trimmed and coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons creme fraiche OR sour cream

2 tablespoons finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus more (optional) for serving

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, or more as needed

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper, or more as needed

2 packed cups baby spinach leaves

1/4 cup loosely packed flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

2 pieces lavash or another flatbread

Heat the oil in a large saute pan over medium heat. Add the shallots and garlic; cook until they start to brown lightly, 2 to 4 minutes.

Add the mushrooms, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the moisture released from the mushrooms evaporates, about 5 minutes. Stir in the creme fraiche, Parmigiano-Reggiano, salt, pepper and spinach; cook just until the spinach wilts, 2 to 3 minutes. Taste, and add more salt and pepper as needed. Stir in the parsley.

Serve on top of the lavash, garnished with more Parmigiano-Reggiano, if desired.

Makes 2 servings.

Recipe adapted from Eat Beautiful by Wendy Rowe (Clarkson Potter, 2016)

