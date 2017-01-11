Egg is the crowning glory for dish with grits, cheddar

As someone who loves scrambled eggs, the simplicity of this topping bowled me over.

The recipe is adapted from Everyday Whole Grains by Ann Taylor Pittman, executive editor of Cooking Light.

The recipe is best when made with old-fashioned (not instant) grits, but because they can be difficult to find I had to settle for instant white grits. Use whichever kind you like best, but be sure to adjust the cooking time accordingly.

For a perfect bowl of old-fashioned grits, Pittman says, the proportion should be one cup of grits to almost four cups of liquid, which can be a combination of milk and water or stock and water. Start with bringing the liquid to a boil, then season the water with salt before gradually pouring in the grits. The key is to make the grits lump-free, she says, and so the mixture needs to be whisked constantly on low-simmer for 20 to 30 minutes.

Grits With Cheddar, Chives and Scrambled Eggs

3 cups water

1 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup instant grits

4 eggs

2 tablespoons milk

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons canola oil

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup sliced fresh chives

Bring water, milk and salt to a boil in a large saucepan. Gradually stir in grits. Reduce heat, and cook, stirring constantly, until it thickens.

Heat a medium nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Combine eggs, milk and salt in a medium bowl, stirring well with a whisk.

Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add egg mixture; cook 1 1/2 minutes or until desired degree of doneness, stirring constantly.

Spoon 1 cup grits into each of 4 bowls. Top each serving with 2 tablespoons shredded cheddar cheese, 1/4 of eggs and 1 tablespoon chives.

Makes 4 servings.

Food on 01/11/2017