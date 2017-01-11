Arkansas man dies in house fire

An overnight house fire has left a man dead in Bradley County, according to authorities.

Officials got a call around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday from a resident on Davenport Street in Warren saying a neighboring home was on fire, said assistant fire chief Mike Ashcraft.

Two city fire trucks with 18 firefighters initially responded to the scene, Ashcraft said, and two other county units were called for support. They found the victim inside about 6 feet from the front door, and officials performed CPR before transporting him to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Ashcraft said.

Authorities believe the man lived at the residence, and another person also lives there with him but was out of town at the time of the fire, Ashcraft said.

He could not comment on the cause of the blaze as the incident remains under investigation. The back of the residence was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, Ashcraft said, and the house is “pretty much a total loss.”

Authorities have not named the victim as his next of kin have yet to be notified.