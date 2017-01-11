In shooting of woman 7 times, man arrested

North Little Rock police on Monday arrested a man they say shot a woman seven times last month after she got nervous while having sex with him and went to get her clothes, according to court records.

Demond Alexander Washington, 21, was arrested at his North Little Rock residence Monday morning, according to a report.

Washington is accused of shooting a 26-year-old woman inside a hotel room Dec. 2 after he paid to have sex with her, according to an affidavit.

He was charged with seven counts of first-degree battery, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of attempted capital murder, according to a police report.

The woman met Washington and another man, Demetrius Cedarrien Clayton, at the Paper Moon Gentlemen's Club in Little Rock on Dec. 2 and agreed to have sex with both of them for money, according to court records.

The two men and the woman, who was a customer at the club, arrived at the Sportsman's Inn, located at 2501 E. Broadway in North Little Rock, about 4 a.m., according to the affidavit.

While having sex with Washington, the woman became nervous and stood up, going toward her clothes and purse, according to the records.

Washington and the victim exchanged words, court records said. Clayton walked out the door.

According to the affidavit, Washington got a gun and demanded his money back before shooting her in the leg.

She gave him the money, but then he demanded the money she made at the club, according to the affidavit.

He shot her two more times, police said.

The victim handed over her purse, but he shot her another time, court records said.

"The victim put her arms up and covered her face, [begging] him not to kill her," according to the affidavit.

Police said Washington shot her three more times before he fled the room with the money and the purse.

The woman was shot a total of seven times, with bullets hitting her torso, thigh and both wrists, according to the records.

Police arrived around 5 a.m. after witnesses heard the gunshots and called 911, police said.

Emergency medical personnel took the shooting victim to the UAMS Medical Center.

"She was begging the doctors to 'not let her die,'" according to the affidavit.

Two days after the shooting, police arrested Washington in connection with an aggravated robbery that occurred outside a gentlemen's club in Jacksonville, according to the report.

A man pointed a gun at two people and took a purse before leaving the area in a four-door car, according a police report.

Police later stopped the car and found Washington, Clayton and another man inside the vehicle, according to the report. Authorities found a small container with white pills on Washington and a .40-caliber handgun inside the vehicle, police said. Police believed the pills in the container were alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax, the report said.

Washington was charged with aggravated robbery, theft of property, possession of a firearm by certain persons and possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, according to the report.

Clayton was charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property on Dec. 4, said Sgt. Dustin Brown, a spokesman with the Jacksonville Police Department. He said there is an ongoing investigation into the robbery.

Metro on 01/11/2017