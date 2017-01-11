• Taylor Trupiano, 24, of Roseville, Mich., who left his car running in his girlfriend's driveway to keep it warm as he dropped off some diapers for her 2-year-old son, found a $128 ticket on the windshield for leaving his car with the "motor running -- no one around."

• Tilman Goins, a Republican state legislator, has introduced what he calls "Tennessee Hearing Protection Act" of 2017 to end the state's ban on firearm barrel silencers by removing them from a list of weapons deemed to have "no common lawful purpose."

• Rick Riordan, author of the best-selling Percy Jackson series and other books for young adults, said he won't attend a March event at the state Capitol seeking to honor him as a Texas author because he opposes legislation that would dictate which restrooms transgender people can use.

• David Crouse of the Washington County, Utah, sheriff's office, said a 36-year-old woman was charged with child abuse for locking her 12-year-old son, who weighed just 30 pounds, in a filthy bathroom for days, leaving him dangerously malnourished.

• Kelly Carter, a waitress in Ashburn, Va., is now getting hugs, money and customer requests that she be their server after news reports aired about her getting a note from one customer that read "great service don't tip black people."

• Chris West, sheriff of Canadian County, Okla., said deputies doing an Interstate 40 traffic stop seized bags of leaf marijuana as well as a variety of marijuana-infused products including cough syrup and hot sauce, most packaged and priced as if ready for a retail store.

• Kurt Schrader, an Oregon congressman who just returned from his honeymoon after marrying Susan Mora on New Year's Eve, was sworn into office Tuesday, a week after other members of Congress took the oath on Jan. 3.

• Dwayne Herbert, 39, of Pierre Part, La., faces drug and other counts after he accidentally texted a sheriff's deputy to arrange a crystal methamphetamine delivery, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said.

• Courtney Gelinas, 10, of Windsor, Ontario, was able to give Rufus, a teddy bear given to her by her dying grandfather a decade ago, a tight hug Tuesday as airport officials in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., returned about 25,000 items dropped by fleeing passengers when deadly shots were fired Friday in the airport terminal.

