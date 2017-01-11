Ingredients on hand improvise creamy enchiladas

Reading Linda Young's beef enchilada recipe in Idea Alley gave me a craving for enchiladas. I didn't have all of the ingredients to make Young's and the threat of wintry weather (and a whopper of a head cold) meant there was no way I was willing to face the mania at the grocery store when I had plenty of food at home. So I made do with what I had -- ground chicken, half a container of sour cream, a nub of cream cheese, Monterey jack cheese and half a can or so of diced green chiles.

The result was a creamy, homey dish with just enough spicy kick to give me temporary respite from the cold -- the one outside and the one in my head.

Creamy Chicken Enchiladas

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 red onion, finely diced

1/2 red bell pepper, finely diced

1 pound ground chicken

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 to 1 teaspoon ground chile powder (I used ancho)

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon chopped chipotle in adobo

10 (6-inch) tortillas (corn, preferred)

12 ounces Monterey jack cheese, shredded

1 1/2 cups green enchilada sauce OR 1 (10-ounce) can

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

2 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup sour cream

2 ounces cream cheese

2 tablespoons diced fire-roasted green chiles

Cilantro, for optional garnish

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly coat 7-by-11-inch baking dish (or other 2-quart dish) with vegetable oil.

In a large skillet, heat vegetable oil until shimmering. Add onion, bell pepper and ground chicken. Cook, stirring to break up chicken, until chicken is no longer pink and vegetables are tender. Add garlic and cook 1 minute more. Stir in chile powder, cumin, salt and chipotle in adobo.

Divide chicken mixture evenly among tortillas, then top each mound of chicken with about 11/2 tablespoons cheese. (You should have about 1 cup of cheese left after filling the tortillas.)

Roll enchiladas and place seam-side down in prepared baking dish. Pour the green enchilada sauce over the rolled enchiladas; set aside.

In a medium saucepan over low heat, melt butter. Whisk in flour and cook, whisking constantly, until bubbly. Gradually whisk in chicken broth, whisking until smooth. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Stir in sour cream, cream cheese and green chiles; pour sauce evenly over enchiladas. Top with remaining cheese.

Bake until hot and bubbly, 20 to 30 minutes.

Serve garnished with cilantro, if desired.

Makes 10 enchiladas.

