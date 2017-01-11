Lane closures set for Arkansas 102

Construction on Arkansas 102 in Bentonville requires overnight lane closures for parts of this week and next, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Work on the Arkansas 102 bridge over Interstate 49 will require alternate closures of the westbound and eastbound lanes from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning today and continuing daily through Jan. 20, excluding the weekend, the department said. One lane of traffic will always remain open, the department said. Traffic will be controlled using signs, barrels and flaggers.

The work is part of a $27.7 million project to widen 3.5 miles of I-49 to six lanes from four between U.S. 62/Arkansas 102 and Arkansas 72.

Metro on 01/11/2017