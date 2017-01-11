Lane closures set for Arkansas 102
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 3:11 a.m.
Construction on Arkansas 102 in Bentonville requires overnight lane closures for parts of this week and next, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.
Work on the Arkansas 102 bridge over Interstate 49 will require alternate closures of the westbound and eastbound lanes from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning today and continuing daily through Jan. 20, excluding the weekend, the department said. One lane of traffic will always remain open, the department said. Traffic will be controlled using signs, barrels and flaggers.
The work is part of a $27.7 million project to widen 3.5 miles of I-49 to six lanes from four between U.S. 62/Arkansas 102 and Arkansas 72.
Metro on 01/11/2017
Print Headline: Lane closures set for Arkansas 102
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Lane closures set for Arkansas 102
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.