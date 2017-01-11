LR couple funds UA scholarships

FAYETTEVILLE -- A $100,000 gift from Little Rock couple Stephen and Tricia Chaffin will fund scholarships for business students at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

The awards will be given based on financial need, with a preference that the awards go to students not involved in honors programs at the time they are under consideration for the award.

"We want the students who don't make straight A's to have the same opportunities as the ones who do," Stephen Chaffin said in a statement released by the university.

Chaffin, a 1980s graduate of UA, is president of Smith Capital Management in Little Rock. Students studying finance or considering a career in financial planning will receive preference for the Chaffin Family Endowed Scholarship in UA's Sam M. Walton College of Business.

Metro on 01/11/2017