LR resident shoots break-in suspect

A homeowner shot a would-be burglar in west Little Rock on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to 12308 Shawnee Forest Drive at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired and an attempted burglary, according to a police report.

Minutes later, 31-year-old Isaac Dale III of Little Rock showed up to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Homeowner Brien Dunbar, 32, told police he fired his revolver at Dale when the man attempted to break into his house through a back window using a crowbar.

Dunbar said he knew Dale and believed Dale had previously stolen from him, police said.

After the shots, Dale got in a black truck that was parked in the driveway and sped away from the scene, causing items to fall out of the back of the truck, Dunbar told police.

Police found a revolver at the residence.

Authorities charged Dale with one felony count of a criminal attempt, according to the report.

Dunbar was detained but later released without charges, pending a review of the file, according to the report.

Metro on 01/11/2017