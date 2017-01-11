MUG SHOT: Break-in suspect booked into jail day after being shot by Little Rock homeowner

The man shot by a resident while he allegedly tried to break into a west Little Rock home has been booked into the Pulaski County jail, records show.

Isaac Dale, 31, of Little Rock was being held Wednesday afternoon on charges of criminal attempt and failure to appear.

No bail had been set, and it wasn't clear if he had an attorney. An online jail roster said Dale was booked into the facility shortly before noon Wednesday.

A 32-year-old Little Rock man told investigators that Dale was using a crowbar to try and break into the man's home on Shawnee Forest Drive in west Little Rock on Tuesday afternoon when the resident opened fire, according to a police report.

A short time later, Dale showed up at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary seeking treatment for multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Authorities questioned the homeowner and released him without charges, pending a review of the file, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Wednesday.

It wasn't clear when Dale would make a first appearance in court.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Ryan Tarinelli contributed to this story.