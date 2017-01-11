• Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached an agreement to handle their divorce in a private forum and will work together to reunify their family, the actors announced in a joint statement Monday night. The statement also said they plan to keep future details of their divorce confidential by using a private judge. "The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues," the statement read. "The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification." The statement is the first joint comment from the actors on their divorce since Jolie filed to end their marriage in September. At the time, one of her attorneys stated that the petition was filed "for the health of the family." Authorities investigated allegations that Pitt was abusive toward his 15-year-old son on a private flight, but sources familiar with the cases said the actor was cleared of any wrongdoing. Custody of their six children has been the primary issue in the divorce, with Jolie initially seeking sole physical custody. Last month, Pitt sought to seal custody records in the case, and a hearing had been scheduled for next week on the issue. Pitt and Jolie were married for two years and together for 12 years after becoming close while filming 2005's Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

• A new entertainment complex featuring exhibits and restaurants focused on the life and career of Elvis Presley is to open in March at Graceland in Memphis. The 200,000-square-foot complex will be located across the street from Graceland, Presley's longtime home. That house was turned into a museum after his death in 1977. It has attracted Presley fans and tourists from around the world ever since. Elvis Presley Enterprises, which operates Graceland, says Presley's former wife, Priscilla Presley, will attend the grand opening March 2. The center is part of a $140 million expansion of the Graceland tourist attraction. Presley, who was born on Jan. 8, 1935, would have turned 82 on Sunday. His birthday was celebrated at Graceland with a memorabilia auction and a cake-cutting ceremony.

A Section on 01/11/2017