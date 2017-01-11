The Nation in Brief

N.C. gets reprieve on redistricting

RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily blocked a lower court ruling ordering North Carolina legislators to redraw state legislative districts by March 15 and hold special elections within the altered districts this fall.

Tuesday’s court order granted the request of North Carolina Republican legislative leaders and state officials to delay November’s ruling by a three-judge panel. The same lower court last summer threw out 28 state House and Senate districts as illegal racial gerrymanders.

Clinton in speech extols diplomacy

WASHINGTON — Hillary Clinton, making a rare public appearance after her presidential election loss, offered a tribute to the power of diplomacy Tuesday evening, saying the United States will “weather every storm on the horizon” by staying true to its “universal values.”

“Diplomacy is one of the greatest forces for peace, prosperity and progress the world has ever known,” Clinton told dignitaries and donors gathered at the opening of the State Department’s new U.S. Diplomacy Center pavilion. “And today the lessons of this museum are more vital and urgent than ever. Democratic freedom and the rule of law are under attack across the world.”

The museum and education center are aimed at promoting U.S. diplomacy. One of the halls will be named after Clinton, another after former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. The bulk of the money raised to support the project came during Clinton’s time at the agency.

Killer of 4 by car, woman gets life

STILLWATER, Okla. — A woman charged with killing four people and injuring dozens more by driving her car into spectators at Oklahoma State University’s 2015 homecoming parade was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison after accepting a plea deal.

Adacia Chambers, 26, was sentenced in Payne County District Court after pleading no contest to four counts of second-degree murder and 39 counts of assault and battery.

In court Tuesday, Chambers was apologetic to victims of the crash.

“If only I could change the past. My prayers are always with the victims,” Chambers said.