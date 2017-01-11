New top justice takes oath, picks five committees

Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Dan Kemp announced Tuesday that he will be the high court's liaison to committees making recommendations on criminal practice, professional conduct and automation in the judiciary.

The chief justice made the announcement in remarks delivered after he was ceremonially sworn in to his role atop the Arkansas judiciary. Justice Shawn Womack also delivered his oath of office Tuesday in front of other members of the Supreme Court.

Tuesday's ceremony was attended by former Supreme Court justices, current and former judges on the Court of Appeals and members of the General Assembly.

However, Kemp and Womack's oaths were little more than a formality, as both newly elected justices were officially sworn into their duties on New Year's Day.

In his remarks, Kemp called on members of the judiciary to forgo "divisive" politics, saying there is "no place for enmity on the court."

It was the first time Kemp and fellow Justice Courtney Goodson, whom he defeated in March's election in his bid for the chief justice position, appeared together on the bench. Goodson is still serving the eight-year term to which she was elected in 2010.

Addressing guests at the start of the ceremony, Goodson called her fellow justices "teammates."

Kemp told the audience he will assume the "normal" duties of his role as chief administrative officer of the courts, and that he also plans to serve as the court's liaison to five committees of interest to the Supreme Court.

According to the Arkansas Judiciary's website, there are 15 such committees -- mostly made up of attorneys -- who discuss matters of importance to the courts with a liaison from the high court.

Among the committees Kemp chose to serve on, the Committee on Model Criminal Jury Instructions and the Committee on Criminal Practice were previously represented by Justice Josephine Hart; the Committee on Professional Conduct was represented by Goodson; and the Committee on Automation was vacant, Kemp said.

Kemp said he was given the understanding during a meeting with other members of the court that the chief justice gets first pick of the committees on which they wish to serve.

Another meeting will be held to determine the remaining liaison positions, he said.

