AEDC to convene at NLR's chamber

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission will meet at the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce on Thursday for its regular monthly meeting.

The session will begin at 8:45 a.m. for the general meeting in the Centennial Bank boardroom. The chamber is located at 100 Main St.

The bond guaranty committee meeting, a private session, will meet at 9 a.m. The executive committee meeting begins at 10:30.

-- David Smith

Whirlpool plant's items up for bids

California-based Biditup is overseeing the auction next month of several pieces of heavy machinery at the decommissioned Whirlpool plant in Fort Smith.

According to a brochure and the company website, the auction will be webcast on Feb. 2 with online bidding starting at 10 a.m. Central time.

Items up for auction include industrial presses, assembly lines, thermoforming systems and bridge cranes.

At its peak, Whirlpool employed 4,600 workers in Fort Smith. The appliance-maker closed its plant in June 2012, resulting in the loss of about 800 jobs that still remained. The plant produced trash compactors, ice makers and three types of side-by-side refrigerators.

A preview of the items up for auction will be held Jan. 30 through Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment at the plant at 6400 Jenny Lind Road. More information about the auction and registration is available at (818) 508-7034 or at biditup.com.

-- John Magsam

State index rises on gains from 14

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, rose 3.29 to 359.75 Tuesday.

"The Nasdaq composite climbed to an all-time high Tuesday as investors digested optimistic updates on the economy," said Bob Williams, senior vice president and managing director of Simmons First Investment Group Inc. in Little Rock.

Shares of 14 index companies rose Tuesday.

Windstream jumped 5 percent on below-average trading, Williams said, and shares of America's Car-Mart rose 4.9 percent.

Tyson Foods fell 2.3 percent on near-average volume, Williams said.

Total volume for the index was 22.7 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

