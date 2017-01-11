100 years ago

Jan. 11, 1917

CONWAY -- Sixty days having elapsed since the election of Mason E. Mitchell to the office of the county surveyor and Mr. Mitchell having failed to qualify, the office has been [declared] vacant and Governor Brough probably will appoint Mitchell's successor with in a few days. Mitchell's election came about through unusual circumstances. Although he has maintained his citizenship at Conway since reaching his majority, he has during most of the time been in the service of the United States in foreign countries.

50 years ago

Jan. 11, 1967

• A chance event on the front steps of the Capitol symbolized the changes made Tuesday as much as anything else. As Orval Eugene Faubus, a few minutes away from the close of a controversial 12-year career as governor, came down the steps after making his farewell speech, Winthrop Rockefeller came from behind a parked car and began walking up, alone. Rockefeller was entering the Capitol to take his oath of office as governor.

25 years ago

Jan. 11, 1992

BEEBE -- A dispute between several men that began New Year's Eve escalated Sunday at the city park here, and nine men were arrested for disorderly conduct and possession of prohibited weapons. Homemade brass knuckles and a loaded .25-caliber pistol were confiscated after the police were called about 4 p.m. Sunday, Beebe (White County) Police Chief Harold Armstrong said Friday. About 100 people reportedly watched as 25 to 30 men fought, Armstrong said. A nightstick, a homemade knife and a baseball bat also were found at the park, Armstrong said.

10 years ago

Jan. 11, 2007

HOT SPRINGS -- A dislodged flue pipe on a natural-gas heater created high concentrations of carbon monoxide that killed a Hot Springs woman and injured a man Tuesday night in a room at the Fountain Motel in Hot Springs, Fire Chief Ed Davis said Wednesday. "It was a highly dangerous situation," Davis said, adding that an adjacent room showed high carbon-monoxide readings as well. Police responded to a call about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday and found Gena Marie Gray, 42, dead in Room 118, Cpl. Tom Winton of the Hot Springs Police Department said Wednesday. Her roommate, Johnny Lee Mann, 46, was "incoherent but conscious" when officers arrived at the motel, at 1622 Central Ave.

