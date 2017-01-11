Home /
PHOTO: Car swerves to avoid deer, ends up on its side in Hot Springs
This article was published today at 2:43 p.m.
A Kia Rio ended up on its side shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Lakeshore Drive near Oxford Street in Hot Springs when its driver swerved to avoid a deer.
Police said the driver, who was not hurt, was able to crawl out the back of the car.
(Photo by Mara Kuhn/The Sentinel-Record)
