Home /
PHOTO: Trio of maned wolf pups born at Little Rock Zoo
This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.
The Little Rock Zoo announced Wednesday that it has welcomed three new maned wolf pups who will be on regular display later this year.
The zoo said in a statement that the three pups — one male and two females — were born Dec. 21. They are already in the exhibit, but they are not big enough to be out by themselves and spend most of their time in a secluded hut or in a den beneath an observation hut.
A zoo spokesman said the pups will likely stay out of view except when their mother is moving them until they're about two months old.
The zoo has added a sign requesting quiet near the exhibit so as not to stress the mother.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTO: Trio of maned wolf pups born at Little Rock Zoo
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.