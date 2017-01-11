Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 11:54 a.m.

PHOTO: Trio of maned wolf pups born at Little Rock Zoo

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.

Three maned wolf pups recently born at the Little Rock Zoo. (Photo by Kate Barszczowski / Little Rock Zoo)

The Little Rock Zoo announced Wednesday that it has welcomed three new maned wolf pups who will be on regular display later this year.

The zoo said in a statement that the three pups — one male and two females — were born Dec. 21. They are already in the exhibit, but they are not big enough to be out by themselves and spend most of their time in a secluded hut or in a den beneath an observation hut.

A zoo spokesman said the pups will likely stay out of view except when their mother is moving them until they're about two months old.

The zoo has added a sign requesting quiet near the exhibit so as not to stress the mother.

