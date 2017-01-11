Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 11:55 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Police: 5 arrested after raid at Arkansas home; guns, drugs seized

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 11:33 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A search executed Tuesday at a Pine Bluff home led to the arrest of five people and the confiscation of multiple drugs and firearms, according to authorities.

Pine Bluff police officers and members of the city's SWAT team arrived at a residence in the 2600 block of South Oak Street around 3 p.m., officer Roy Gober wrote in a news release.

Inside the home, officers confiscated three weapons — an AR-15-style rifle, a 9 mm handgun and a .40-caliber handgun — as well as roughly 20 grams of suspected marijuana, 3.58 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 3.86 grams of suspected powder cocaine, Gober wrote.

Five adults were arrested on various charges, including outstanding warrants, and one juvenile was taken into custody, the release said. The names of those arrested were not immediately available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: 5 arrested after raid at Arkansas home; guns, drugs seized

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online