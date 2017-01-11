Police: 5 arrested after raid at Arkansas home; guns, drugs seized

A search executed Tuesday at a Pine Bluff home led to the arrest of five people and the confiscation of multiple drugs and firearms, according to authorities.

Pine Bluff police officers and members of the city's SWAT team arrived at a residence in the 2600 block of South Oak Street around 3 p.m., officer Roy Gober wrote in a news release.

Inside the home, officers confiscated three weapons — an AR-15-style rifle, a 9 mm handgun and a .40-caliber handgun — as well as roughly 20 grams of suspected marijuana, 3.58 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 3.86 grams of suspected powder cocaine, Gober wrote.

Five adults were arrested on various charges, including outstanding warrants, and one juvenile was taken into custody, the release said. The names of those arrested were not immediately available.