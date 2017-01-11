Police: Arkansas man pulled shotgun on his mother, led authorities on chase

A Northwest Arkansas man is accused of pulling a shotgun on his mother before leading police on a chase Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Shawn Bentley, 25, of Fayetteville was booked into the Washington County jail on charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, fleeing, failure to yield and carrying a weapon.

In a preliminary report, the Fayetteville Police Department said it was called at 10:08 a.m. Tuesday to an address on Ella Street in Fayetteville in reference to an aggravated assault involving a family member.

Police say Bentley left the scene in a white Nissan Rogue before authorities arrived and traveled through the intersection of Ella Street and College Avenue, where an officer spotted him.

That officer activated his vehicle sirens and lights, attempting to initiate a traffic stop, according to the report.

Bentley continued driving, at certain points accelerating at "a high rate of speed" on area roads, including Interstate 49, police said. He later exited the interstate at Porter Road in Fayetteville, where he made a "sudden veer to the left hand lane an stopped the vehicle," authorities noted.

Bentley, who was arrested a short time later, admitted to having two pistols in his vehicle and a shotgun at the residence on Ella Street.

He remained jailed without bail as of Wednesday afternoon and has a court hearing set for Friday, records show.