Police: Little Rock man takes cover as gunman fires off shots in strip mall parking lot

An Arkansas man ducked for cover as a drive-by shooter fired off several rounds outside a Little Rock shoe store Tuesday evening.

Officers arrived at Walter's Red Wing Shoes, located in a strip mall at 7515 Geyer Springs Road, around 6:30 p.m. and spoke with a 34-year-old Little Rock man in the parking lot.

The man told police he was chatting with a friend near his car when a stranger drove up in a black, four-door Honda with a 2017 license plate.

The man in the vehicle told the friend he was the 34-year-old man's "homie," the report said. Then, as the driver pulled out of the parking lot, he began shooting, police said.

Four rounds were found in the 34-year-old man's car, and at least one bullet struck the facade of the shoe store, police said.

Officers searched the area but said they could not find the gunman or his vehicle.