Protest fear keeps pupils home

More than 70 percent of the Blevins School District's students missed classes Monday and Tuesday, fearing protests by groups opposed to the actions of a School Board member who posed on social media in blackface, according to the superintendent.

The district, located in Hempstead County, has 500 students. Only 137 attended classes Monday, Superintendent Billy Lee said. About the same number attended Tuesday, he said. Attendance figures for Tuesday were not available that afternoon.

Lee said parents were afraid of planned protests by the Arkansas chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and chose to keep their children at home rather than send them to school. Lee said students will not be counted as absent for the missed days, provided they produce notes from their parents explaining why they were not in class.

Rizelle Aaron, president of the Arkansas chapter of the NAACP, said he told Lee in advance that he had canceled two planned protests out of concern that they would disrupt students.

Earlier this month, the association had planned protests after Blevins School Board member Ted Bonner was photographed wearing blackface and a straw hat in October while holding a sign that read "Blak Lives Matters." The photograph circulated on social media and drew national media attention.

On Monday, Bonner received an Outstanding Board Member certification from the Arkansas School Board Association in recognition of the 25 hours of professional development that he achieved while a board member. According to the Arkansas School Board Association, a board member receives the recognition after completing "board development activities."

About 30 attended a School Board meeting Monday, Lee said. Several people stood outside the boardroom but did not disrupt the meeting, the superintendent said.

Bonner was scheduled to receive the award in November at the Region 12 School Board meeting in Ashdown but did not attend, Lee said. The certificate was mailed to the school and presented to Bonner on Monday evening.

"People believe Blevins School District gave Bonner the award," Blevins School Board President Carl McGill said. "We didn't. The state did. Everyone gets an award after they attend the development sessions.

"I've got a Master Board Member award," he said, referring to the state School Board Association's certificate awarded to board members who have completed 50 hours of professional development.

Aaron said some in the Blevins community want Bonner to resign as a board member. Others seek a public apology from Bonner for wearing blackface. Bonner's term expires in 2018.

"We are working with those in the community to support them," Aaron said. "They asked us to work something out."

Aaron said if Bonner publicly apologizes, it could appease those opposed to his actions and the matter would be "resolved."

Bonner could not be reached for comment. McGill said Bonner told him that he would not speak with the media about the photograph.

Aaron said that despite notifying Lee that the NAACP chapter would not protest at the school Monday or Tuesday, Lee opted to let school out early Monday and give excused absences to students Tuesday.

"He didn't say anything until after that, so he could rile up the parents at the school," Aaron said of the superintendent.

Lee said Aaron advised him that he would not provide notification for any future protests, and Aaron confirmed Tuesday that he would not announce any such protests.

"I understand the parents' concerns," Lee said. "This has been out on social media, and there's been a lot of things wrong.

"We're doing the best we can. We're having school."

