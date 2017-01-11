Rawleigh Williams wins Paul Eells Award

— Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams III was announced on Wednesday as the winner of the 2016 Paul Eells Award by former Razorback linebacker David Bazzel, the president of the Little Rock Touchdown Club and an entrepreneur in college football.

Bazzel posted the announcement on his Twitter account, describing the award as going to the Arkansas football player who exhibits tremendous character and perseverance.

Williams bounced back from neck surgery to rank third in SEC rushing with 1,360 rushing yards and tied for third with 13 touchdowns.