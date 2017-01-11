Reader gets wish: Villa's fettuccine

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The Villa Italian Restaurant was a Little Rock institution for many, many years and requests for recipes have poured in steadily since the restaurant closed in 2012.

Once again, Villa owner Ken Shivey was kind enough to share the ingredient list for Fettuccine Villa as requested by Marshall (last name not given):

Six parts heavy whipping cream, one part grated Parmigiano cheese, fresh parsley, chopped fresh garlic, black pepper, spinach pasta, 16 to 20 shrimp and quartered artichoke hearts.

Bonnie Griffin and Kerry Johnson shared a detailed recipe of the dish.

According to Johnson, the recipe was included in the Rave Reviews cookbook from the Junior League of North Little Rock.

The Villa Fettuccine

10 to 12 ounces green spinach fettuccine noodles (may substitute egg noodles)

1/2 cup butter

2 cups whipping cream

2 cups grated parmesan cheese

1 1/2 teaspoons ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon parsley

1/2 teaspoon chicken base

1/2 pound salad shrimp, optional

Cook pasta according to package directions.

Meanwhile, melt butter in a skillet; add cream and heat slightly. Add parmesan cheese, pepper, garlic, parsley and chicken base. Stir with a wire whisk or fork until creamy. Cook, stirring constantly, until cheese melts. Add cooked noodles and shrimp (if using) and mix until creamy. More cheese can be added to make it thicker. Important: Don't overcook or the cream will separate.

Makes 4 servings.

Linda Young shares this super easy enchilada recipe.

Beef Enchiladas

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

1/2 medium onion

1 envelope taco seasoning

2 (10-ounce) cans medium-hot enchilada sauce, divided use

2 cups grated cheddar cheese, divided use

10 flour tortillas

Brown ground beef and onions; drain fat. Stir in taco seasoning, 1/2 cup water and 1 can of the enchilada sauce. Mix in 1 cup of the cheese. Divide and spoon mixture down the center of each tortilla. Roll up. Place, seam-side down in a greased 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Sprinkle any extra beef over the enchiladas. Pour the remaining can enchilada sauce evenly over all and sprinkle cheese over the sauce. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Leftovers, if any, freeze well.

Young also shares this soup recipe, which combines nutritious greens, beans and ham or sausage.

Mary's Soup

1 bunch fresh greens, washed, ribs removed and leaves torn into pieces (Young uses mustard greens) OR 2 cans of greens

2 (14-ounce) cans kidney or pinto beans, rinsed and drained

2 (14-ounce) cans chicken broth (or equivalent homemade)

1 can Ro-Tel, drained

Diced carrots, to taste

Diced ham or Hillshire sausage, to taste

Put all together in a soup pot and simmer until vegetables are tender. Makes a hearty and colorful soup. Enjoy!

