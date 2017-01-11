BOYS

BAPTIST PREP 57, CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 39 Isaac McBride led the Eagles with 28 points and eight rebounds in a 4A/3A-9 victory over the Mustangs. Dylan Hogan scored 12 points for Baptist Prep.

CHARLESTON 79, MANSFIELD 32 Host Charleston outscored Mansfield 36-9 in the first quarter on its way to an easy victory. Brandon Fenner led Charleston with 23 points and Jackson Rowland added 15.

IZARD COUNTY 63, VIOLA 35 Tanner Brooks scored 18 points as Izard County had four players score 10 or more points in the victory at Viola. Justus Cooper scored 17 points for Izard County (20-8, 9-0 2A/1A-3), which led 41-23 at halftime, while Taylor Reynolds and Cole Wallis chipped in with 10 each.

LITTLE ROCK FAIR 54, PULASKI ACADEMY 42 Khyron Gilbert scored a gamehigh 20 points as Little Rock Fair earned a 6A/5A-4 victory. Kris Bankston added 12 points for Fair, which led 41-40 after the third quarter and outscored Pulaski Academy 13-2 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the victory. Zack Fischer led Pulaski Academy with 17 points.

RIVERSIDE 68, BROOKLAND 42 Visiting Riverside led 17-7 after the first quarter and 32-12 at halftime to earn a victory over Brookland. Gavin Stone scored 22 points and dished out 7 assists to lead Riverside, while Chris Sain added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Dalon Ford and David Ballard led Brookland with 13 points each.

RIVERVIEW 42, MOUNTAIN VIEW 38 Trailing 16-15 at halftime, visiting Riverview outscored Mountain View 13-9 in the third quarter. J.T. Smith led Riverview with 12 points, while Drew Adams, Evan Isbell and John Ross Anderson scored 10 points each to lead Mountain View.

BEEBE 64, VILONIA 63 Grant Brown hit a shot at the buzzer to give the Badgers a victory over the Eagles in 6A/5A-2 action. Brad Worthington led Beebe with 24 points while K.J. O’Neill added 11 points. Malik Burton scored 17 to lead Vilonia.

GIRLS

BALD KNOB 67, NEWPORT 36 Baylea Altom scored a game-high 19 points as host Bald Knob defeated Newport. Kinlee Varnell added 18 points for Bald Knob (14-2, 8-0 4A/3A-2), which led 33-10 at halftime. Saqueena Morgan led Newport with 13 points and Jada Walton added 12.

BATESVILLE 53, GREENBRIER 25 Batesville earned its second victory in 6A/5A-2 play after getting an easy victory in Greenbrier. Hannah Qualls scored 13 points and Ashton Ford added 11 for Batesville (14-3, 2-0), which led 32-12 at halftime.

CARLISLE 51, HAZEN 31 Carlisle outscored host Hazen 20-2 in the first quarter to easily earn a victory. Kylie Warren led Carlisle (13-3) with 13 points.

ENGLAND 67, MARVELL 11 Dannie Howell led England (12-7) with 14 points and the Lady Lions led 42-7 at the half in Marvell. Diamond Harper and Shavonta Banks both chipped in 10 points for England.

GLEN ROSE 48, FOUNTAIN LAKE 11 Behind 24 points from Holly Crutchfield, the Lady Beavers (9-6, 3-2) defeated the Lady Cobras in a 4A/3A-8 game.

HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 68, CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 42 Tatum Rice scored 20 points to lead Hot Springs Lakeside to a 6A/5A-6 victory in Camden. Lexi Tejcek had 18 points for the Lady Rams and Ashton Patrick added 10. Nikeya Haygood led Camden Fairview with 11 points.

IZARD COUNTY 68, VIOLA 32 Izard County led 21-10 after the first quarter, 46-12 at halftime and 59-17 after the third quarter in Viola. Sam King led the Lady Cougars (18-4, 7-2 2A/1A-3) with 17 points, while Jen King and Natalie Everett added 11 each.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 57, LITTLE ROCK HALL 42 Reagan Bradley scored a game-high 21 points to lead Little Rock Christian to a 6A/5A-4 victory at Little Rock Hall. Aspen Satterwhite had 13 points for Little Rock Christian (11-4, 2-0), which led 33-15 at halftime, and Adrianne Chambers added 11. Alexias Burns led Little Rock Hall with 20 points.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 63, RIVERVIEW 39 Keleanna Johnson scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead host Mountain View to a victory over Riverview. Montana Lane had 13 points and Kalen Shipman added 10 for Mountain View, which led 26-13 at halftime. Alexis Broadway led Riverview with 14 points.

PULASKI ACADEMY 65, LITTLE ROCK FAIR 27 Mattie Hatcher scored 13 points as host Pulaski Academy earned its second 6A/5A-4 victory. Bailey Dunn added 10 points for Pulaski Academy (14-1, 2-0), which led 21-4 after the first quarter and 35-9 at halftime. Narayah Bee led Little Rock Fair with 10 points.

STAR CITY 60, DOLLARWAY 11 Amira Ford scored 15 points as Star City (16-2, 8-0 4A-8) earned its 123rd conference victory in a row with a rout of Dollarway in Pine Bluff. Anna Wynn chipped in 13 points, and Sarajane Linsy scored 11 for Star City.

SYLVAN HILLS 66, MAUMELLE 48 Jayla Bell’s 27 points helped host Sylvan Hills even its record in 6A/5A-4 play. Diamond Flanders scored 12 points for the Lady Bears (9-4, 1-1), while Alana Canady added 11.

WATSON CHAPEL 46, SHERIDAN 23 Cayla Trotter and Peyton Martin each scored 13 points as Watson Chapel (14-2) turned a close game at the half into a runaway against Sheridan in Sheridan. Watson Chapel led 16-9 at halftime, then outscored Sheridan 13-4 in the third quarter. Jerica Bell scored 11 points for Watson Chapel.