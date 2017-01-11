Smith's 23 leads Conway over NLR

CONWAY -- Kendarious Smith finished with 23 points to lead Conway to a 74-65 victory over North Little Rock on Tuesday night at Buzz Bolding Arena.

"KD, he's our leader," Conway Coach Will Johnson said. "When he scores, we play good. He can attack the rim and get to the rim. That's going to play in our favor."

It was the 7A-Central Conference opener for Conway and North Little Rock on Tuesday.

Carson Petrucelli finished with 14 points for the Wampus Cats (9-5, 1-0 7A-Central). Gentrell Taylor had 12 points and Travis Obannon added 11 points.

Conway trailed 4-3 in the first two minutes, but that was the only time it was behind the Charging Wildcats on Tuesday.

The Wampus Cats led 20-14 at the end of the first quarter and led 37-26 at halftime.

Smith's layup extended Conway's lead to 49-36 with less than two minutes left in the third quarter.

Conway led 51-41 at the end of the third quarter. Petrucelli knocked down a three-pointer to give the Wampus Cats' their largest lead, 59-41, with 5:40 left.

North Little Rock (10-5, 0-1) cut the lead to 70-64 with 1:02 remaining, which was as close as the Charging Wildcats would get.

Jarvis Ricks led North Little Rock with 28 points. Deion Dobbins had 10 points.

The Wampus Cats travel to defending 7A state champion Cabot on Friday and Johnson said he hopes his team can build on Tuesday's victory.

"Our guys have got a lot to prove," Johnson said. "In the past couple of years, we've gotten to state and gotten beat out in the first round.

"It's a good way to start out conference, but it's a long season. This conference is very tough."

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (65)

Dobbins 3 3-8 10, Ricks 10 5-6 28, Duckworth 0 2-2 2, Walker 1 1-2 4, Moore 3 0-2 6, Fresh 3 2-2 9, Fudge 3 0-2 6. Totals 23 13-24 65.

CONWAY (74)

Milton 3 3-3 9, Petrucelli 5 1-4 14, Taylor 3 6-9 12, Smith 3 17-20 23, Williams 1 1-2 3, Obannon 2 5-8 11, Maull 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 35-48 74.

North Little Rock (10-5) 14 12 15 24 -- 65

Conway (9-5) 20 17 14 23 -- 74

Three-point goals -- North Little Rock 6 (Ricks 3, Dobbins 2, Fresh 1); Conway 5 (Petrucelli 3, Obannon 2). Team fouls -- North Little Rock 29, Conway 20. Fouled out -- Duckworth, Moore, Smith. Ejected -- Duckworth.

