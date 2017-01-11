FOOTBALL

Arkansas talent at showcase

Arkansas wide receiver Drew Morgan and cornerback Jared Collins highlight a group of six players from Arkansas colleges who are scheduled to participate in today’s College Gridiron Showcase.

Offensive tackle Jemar Clark, defensive end Chris Odom and receiver Kendall Sanders of Arkansas State and linebacker D’vonta Derricott of Arkansas Tech are also listed among the 173 players who are going through NFL Draft preparation at the event at Pennington Field in Bedford, Texas, a suburb of Dallas and Fort Worth.

The showcase will conclude with a controlled scrimmage today in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams, which follows three days of practices and symposiums dedicated to finances, player conduct and first-hand accounts from current and former NFL players.

-Tom Murphy

CROSS COUNTRY

Lyon to reinstate program

Lyon College will lift a seven-year moratorium on its men’s and women’s cross country programs and restart them this fall, Athletic Director Kevin Jenkins said.

Lyon is searching for a coach and hopes to have a coach by mid-February, Jenkins said.

BASKETBALL

Arkansas Baptist thumps NW Mississippi

Deonte Woodbridge scored 25 points in leading the Arkansas Baptist College Buffaloes to a 90-80 victory over Northwest Mississippi in Little Rock. Arkansas Baptist (12-5) held a 39-37 halftime lead but pulled away. Anthony Black added 18 points, Harold Cardwell put in 13, Rodrick Smith scored 11 and Darius Elliott had 10. Arkansas Baptist will play a home game Thursday against Faith Prep Academy of Memphis.