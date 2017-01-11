Home /
Style: Modernized 'Cinderella' waltzes into Robinson Center
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:48 a.m.
A dusty and somewhat raggedly dressed young woman, a pair of glass slippers, a coach that was once a pumpkin, a handsome prince and a climactic ball still figure into Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, onstage this weekend at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall, Eric E. Harrison writes in Thursday's Style section.
The show’s 2013 Broadway re-created Ella in a contemporary figure, with the folks who become the familiar fairy-tale characters as fellow urbanites.
