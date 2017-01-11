8 Filipinos slain on fishing vessel

MANILA, Philippines -- Eight Filipino fishermen were fatally shot by at least five suspected pirates who boarded their boat in the southern Philippines, officials said Tuesday.

Seven other crew members survived the attack Monday night in waters near Zamboanga City by jumping off the boat and swimming away when the attackers began tying up their colleagues, said Commodore Joel Garcia, head of the Philippine Coast Guard.

Two of the survivors reached land and reported the killings to a village leader, who alerted the coast guard. Two vessels were sent to the area, and coast guard personnel found the fishing boat floating with eight bodies on board.

Pictures released by the coast guard showed the bodies sprawled on the boat's bow, with a nylon cord tying the men together by their hands.

A military report said motives being looked into include extortion or a grudge between fishing groups.

Ex-U.S. detainee in court in assault

ADELAIDE, Australia -- The first prisoner held at the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to be convicted by a military court appeared in an Australian court Tuesday, accused of assaulting his domestic partner.

David Hicks, 41, appeared in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court in his hometown of Adelaide for a pretrial conference on the charge that he assaulted his partner in September. He has yet to enter a plea. The charge carries a potential two-year prison sentence.

He was released on bail to appear next on Feb. 28. Journalists were not permitted inside the courtroom.

The Muslim convert was captured in Afghanistan by the U.S.-backed Northern Alliance in late 2001. He was detained as a suspected enemy combatant and spent more than five years at Guantanamo Bay.

In 2007, he pleaded guilty in a U.S. Court of Military Commission to providing material support to terrorism.

The U.S. Court of Military Commission Review, an appeals court, struck down his conviction in 2015. Hicks says he pleaded guilty only to get out of Guantanamo Bay.

Italy arrests two in VIP hackings

Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, and former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi were among people hacked in a cyberspying operation that targeted more than 18,000 email accounts, according to an Italian court document.

Operation "Eye Pyramid" revealed cyberspying of institutions, state agencies, professionals, political figures and business people lasting for years, Italian police said in an emailed statement Tuesday. Police said two people were arrested: a nuclear engineer and his sister, both living in Rome and well-known in Roman financial circles.

The reported hackers acted "with the aim of making a profit for themselves or for others," the court document says.

Draghi's email at the Bank of Italy was hacked in the summer of 2016, according to the suspects' arrest warrant issued by Rome pretrial Judge Maria Paola Tomaselli. Draghi was governor of the Italian central bank from 2005-11. An email account belonging to Renzi was also hacked, the document says.

A Section on 01/11/2017