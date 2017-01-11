Police: Thief enters through roof of Little Rock liquor shop, steals $150 worth of cigarettes

A burglar entered a Little Rock liquor store early Tuesday through the business’s roof and stole $150 worth of cigarettes, police say.

The Little Rock Police Department responded around 4:50 a.m. to an alarm at Target Liquor at 1500 W. Roosevelt Road.

The store owner arrived a short time later, telling authorities that he observed the burglar in surveillance video entering through roof panels inside the liquor store.

A police report noted that the thief appeared to have broken through a wall on the west side of the business and climbed over a cooler before entering through the roof.

Authorities said Newport cigarettes valued at $150 were stolen during the burglary.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.