Home / Latest News /
Police: Thief enters through roof of Little Rock liquor shop, steals $150 worth of cigarettes
This article was published today at 11:43 a.m.
A burglar entered a Little Rock liquor store early Tuesday through the business’s roof and stole $150 worth of cigarettes, police say.
The Little Rock Police Department responded around 4:50 a.m. to an alarm at Target Liquor at 1500 W. Roosevelt Road.
The store owner arrived a short time later, telling authorities that he observed the burglar in surveillance video entering through roof panels inside the liquor store.
A police report noted that the thief appeared to have broken through a wall on the west side of the business and climbed over a cooler before entering through the roof.
Authorities said Newport cigarettes valued at $150 were stolen during the burglary.
No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Thief enters through roof of Little Rock liquor shop, steals $150 worth of cigarettes
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.