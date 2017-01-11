CALL FOR RECIPES

Mosaic Templars Cultural Center is accepting submissions for its forthcoming cookbook celebrating "African American food and culture in Arkansas by pairing recipes with treasured family memories." The theme of the cookbook is sweet potatoes. All Arkansans are invited to share their sweet potato-based recipes as well as a story or memory that makes the dish special. Recipes can be submitted online at mosaictemplarscenter.com/recipes. The deadline is Feb. 28. Entrants will be notified by May 31 if their recipes will be included.

For more information, visit mosaictemplarscenter.com or call (501) 683-3593.

