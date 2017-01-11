Two die on Arkansas roads

Two people died in separate accidents Monday on state roads.

A pedestrian died after being struck by an SUV on Interstate 40 Monday morning in Crittenden County, state police said.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling west on the highway in West Memphis, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Traverse struck a pedestrian, 20-year-old Sabino Chingo Ruiz of West Memphis, while Ruiz was in a westbound lane, authorities said.

The driver was not hurt, and conditions were clear and dry at the time of the accident, police said.

An Arkansas man was killed after he drove into the path of a train and was thrown out of his vehicle in Desha County on Monday morning, authorities said.

Brent E. Morris, 45, of Dumas was driving a 2006 Ford west on Walnut Lake Road in Pickens shortly after 5 a.m., an Arkansas State Police report stated.

Morris failed to yield at a stop sign and drove into the path of the train, and was ejected from his vehicle, police said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, officials said, and no one else was reported injured.

With the two deaths, nine fatalities have been reported on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.

