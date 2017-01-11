VIDEO: Trump's pick for top diplomat calls Russia a 'danger'

WASHINGTON — Arguing America must reassert its interests, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson tried Wednesday to allay concerns that a Trump administration will pull back from the world or ignore threats from rivals. He said Russia poses a "danger" to the nation.

A friend of the Kremlin and foe of sanctions in his corporate life, Tillerson told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that he would help usher in a new era of U.S. leadership on the global stage as America's top diplomat.

Unlike Trump, who has played down the allegations of Russian malfeasance in the presidential campaign, Tilllerson said recent Russian actions "disregarded American interests" and alarmed U.S. allies, even if cooperation between Washington and Moscow remained desirable on a range of issues.

He also took aim at the outgoing administration of President Barack Obama for failing to live up to "good intentions," withdrawing from critical areas and sending mixed signals to both friends and adversaries.

"China has emerged as an economic power in global trade, and our interactions have been both friendly and adversarial," he said in remarks prepared for his hearing. "While Russia seeks respect and relevance on the global stage, its recent activities have disregarded American interests. Radical Islam is not a new ideology, but it is hateful, deadly, and an illegitimate expression of the Islamic faith. Adversaries like Iran and North Korea pose grave threats to the world because of their refusal to conform to international norms."

