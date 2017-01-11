Wednesday recruiting tidbits

Arkansas football coaches are expected to hit the road on Thursday, the first day of the contact period in January.

Coach Bret Bielema and offensive coordinator Dan Enos are expected to make an in-home with running back commitment Chase Hayden on Saturday.

Hayden, 5-11, 185 pounds, 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Collierville (Tenn.) St. George's had 27 points, 7 assists 7 rebounds and 2 steals in 69-56 victory Tuesday night.

Defensive backs coach Paul Rhoads will visit Ashdown Friday to see safety commit Montaric Brown.

Receivers coach Michael Smith is expected visit De La Salle High School in New Orleans to see 2018 defensive back Lance Robinson.

2018 offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, 6-5, 330 of Cordova, Tenn. said he plans to attend a junior day at Arkansas this spring. He visited the Hogs for the LSU game.

Carvin has offers from Kentucky, Louisville and Memphis.

2020 forward Chris Moore, 6-6, 210 of West memphis had 23 points and 14 rebounds to help lead the Blue Devils to a 50-48 win over Marion Tuesday.

He has an offer from Memphis and is drawing strong interest from Arkansas. Baylor, Arkansas State, Murray State and others are also showing interest. He's averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds for the season.

2018 offensive lineman Josh Semau, 6-6, 350 of Camdenton, Mo. said he's communicating with offensive line coach Kurt Anderson and is planning to set up a visit.

2019 Hog point guard commit Justice Hill of LR Christian scored 21 points, 18 coming in the second half of a loss to LR Hall.

Arkansas signee Darious Hall of Mills had 8 pints, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and a block shot in a big 70-38 victory over Benton.

2020 point guard Khalen Robinson of Episcopal had 24 points, 5 steals, 2 rebounds, a block shot and an assist vs. Joe T. Robinson.

2018 Arkansas guard commitment Isaiah Joe was 1 of 2 from the field, 10 of 13 from beyond the three-point line and 2 of 2 from the free throw line in Fort Smith Northside's 76-69 victory over LR Central.

Razorback guard signee Khalil Garland of Little Rock Parkview had 21 points, 4 steals and 3 assists in the Patriots 73-60 win over Jacksonville.

2018 Arkansas commit Ethan Henderson had 7 points and 4 rebounds while senior forward Javon Franklin recorded 22 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 6 blocks.