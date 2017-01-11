West Virginia topples Baylor

NO. 10 WEST VIRGINIA 89, NO. 1 BAYLOR 68

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Nathan Adrian broke out of a shooting slump with a career-high 22 points, and No. 10 West Virginia beat No. 1 Baylor 89-68 on Tuesday night in the Bears' first game as the top-ranked team in program history.

Baylor (15-1, 3-1 Big 12) committed a season-high 29 turnovers -- the school record is 31 -- and never led in its second true road game of the season. The loss means No. 5 Gonzaga is the only remaining unbeaten team in Division I.

West Virginia (14-2, 3-1) started the second half with an 11-3 run and kept pouring it on, leading by as many as 26 points down the stretch.

Fans rushed the court and sang John Denver's "Country Roads" after the Mountaineers toppled a top-ranked Big 12 opponent at home for the second straight season. A year ago this week, West Virginia beat Kansas when the Jayhawks were No. 1.

Jevon Carter added 17 points and Brandon Watkins scored 11 for West Virginia.

Terry Maston, Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. and Al Freeman each scored 10 for the Bears.

West Virginia leads the nation with nearly 13 steals and 24 forced turnovers per game and rotated 13 players against Baylor to keep the pressure on. The Mountaineers had 15 steals Tuesday.

The Mountaineers have beaten Baylor three consecutive times and improved to 5-8 against teams ranked No. 1 in the AP poll.

Scrappy West Virginia was outrebounded 41-32. But it had 13 more shot attempts than the Bears, which is what Coach Bob Huggins wants every game -- more opportunities.

In other games involving top 25 men Tuesday, Frank Mason scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half, and No. 2 Kansas (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) rallied to beat Oklahoma (6-9, 0-4) 81-70. ... Kris Jenkins and Josh Hart each scored 20 points and No. 3 Villanova (16-1, 4-1 Big East) beat No. 15 Xavier (13-3, 3-1) 79-54. ... Malik Monk (Lepanto, Bentonville) scored six points in the final 32 seconds, and No. 6 Kentucky (14-2, 4-0) remained unbeaten in the SEC by holding off Vanderbilt (8-8, 2-2) 87-81.... … Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half, helping No. 9 Florida State (16-1, 4-0 ACC) beat No. 7 Duke (14-3, 2-2) 88-72. … Keith Stone had 14 points, including two key three-pointers during the second half, and No. 23 Florida (13-3, 4-0 SEC) rallied after squandering an 18-point lead to beat Alabama (9-6, 2-1) 80-67. … Keenan Evans made a go-ahead layup with 15 seconds left, helping Texas Tech (13-3, 2-2 Big 12) knock off No. 25 Kansas State (13-3, 2-2) 66-65.

SEC MEN

Auburn tops Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Mustapha Heron scored 16 points, including 12 in the second half, as Auburn defeated Missouri 77-72 Tuesday, marking its first SEC victory of the season.

Auburn (11-5, 1-3 SEC) had five players in double figures.

Missouri forward Jordan Barnett led all scorers with 20 points to go with six rebounds. Terrence Phillips had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Jordan Geist added 10 points.

The game saw 14 lead changes.

Missouri (5-10, 0-3) made just 2 of 18 field goal attempts to start the game, but never trailed by more than two possessions and led 35-34 at halftime.

Both teams entered the double-bonus with over eight minutes remaining. Auburn shot just 54.5 percent from the free-throw line, but made 6-for-6 from the line in the final minute.

TOP 25 WOMEN

UConn ties record

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Top-ranked Connecticut tied its own NCAA record with its 90th consecutive victory, routing No. 20 South Florida 102-37 on Tuesday night.

Saniya Chong scored 20 points to lead six players in double figures for the Huskies (15-0, 2-0 American Athletic Conference), who matched the streak Geno Auriemma's program set between November 2008 and December 2010.

Maria Jespersen had 11 points for South Florida (13-2, 2-1), which has never beaten UConn in 21 attempts.

Chong hit a three-pointer to start a 9-0 opening run and the Huskies quickly extinguished any USF hopes for an upset. The Huskies led by 22 after the first 10 minutes. Another three-pointer by Chong gave UConn its first 40-point lead at 53-13 with four minutes left in the second quarter.

It was 65-19 at halftime.

USF Coach Jose Fernandez decided before the game to try to match UConn's transition game. But the Huskies were more than able to run with the Bulls. They outscored USF 18-5 in fast-break points and 48-14 in the paint. Chong had eight of their 31 assists, compared to just three for USF.

UConn hasn't lost since Nov. 17, 2014, at then-No. 6 Stanford, a two-point defeat in overtime.

Sports on 01/11/2017