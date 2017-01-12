10 Cave Springs employees keep jobs

CAVE SPRINGS -- Ten city employees fired last week can keep their jobs, residents were told at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

About 150 community members packed the Illinois River Watershed Alliance building for the meeting, and a large majority of them applauded when they were told the 10 Cave Springs employees' jobs were safe.

"As far as the 10 employees, they're not losing their jobs," said Alderman Larry Fletcher. "There is not going to be any votes taken on it tonight. It's a dead issue."

Tom Guarino, the city attorney, sent a memo Monday to the City Council that outlined his concerns and advised council members to let stand Mayor Travis Lee's Jan. 5 veto of the council's actions to cut the city's 2017 budget and slash 10 employees from the payroll.

Alderman Joan White, the only City Council member who during a special meeting on Jan. 4 voted against the firings, took the microphone after Fletcher spoke and called for unity in a city that has been divided for several months.

"The second-greatest commandment is that we love one another," White said. "I hope we support one another. There is always something good from something negative, and I pray that that's what this will be this evening."

Community members gave White a standing ovation.

A number of community members addressed Lee and council members, most asking that the employees be allowed to keep their jobs and that city leaders achieve unity.

"The one thing I'm seeing more and more is a lot of finger-pointing. It's always blame, and that's not what we need right now. There's no time for that," said Cameron Dieterich. "We need you to put your nonsense and personal issues aside and come together and help this city out, because we're the ones who are going to suffer."

