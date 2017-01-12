2 accused in Florida of helping fugitive flee

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The niece and supervisor of a murder suspect were arrested on charges of helping him evade capture before the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer.

Online court records show that Lakensha Smith-Loyd, 27, was arrested on an accessory charge Wednesday, a day after the fugitive's supervisor at a fried chicken restaurant, Zarghee Mayan, was arrested on the same charge.

An arrest affidavit for Mayan said that Smith-Loyd collected money from Mayan to give to her uncle, Markeith Loyd, 41, just days after the slaying of Loyd's ex-girlfriend.

Her arrest affidavit said Smith-Loyd contacted deputies after the ex-girlfriend's slaying and said she knew where her uncle was. She asked if a firearm had been recovered from the scene and promised to help deputies find him if they gave her an answer. She then stopped cooperating with authorities but contacted others on her uncle's behalf, the affidavit said.

Mayan is accused of supplying restaurant food to his former co-worker, driving him around and offering him money, despite knowing he was wanted in the slaying of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, the affidavit said.

"Mayan did so with the intent that Markeith Demangzlo Loyd avoid or escape detection, arrest, trial or punishment," the arrest affidavit said.

Mayan told authorities that his most recent encounter with Loyd was Saturday, two days before Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was fatally shot in a Wal-Mart parking lot. Mayan said he noticed that Loyd was armed and wearing body armor when they embraced, according to his arrest affidavit.

During another encounter, right after Loyd's ex-girlfriend was killed in mid-December, Mayan said Loyd arrived at the restaurant with a gun, pointed at Mayan and said, "'Drive me or I will kill you, I just did something real bad,'" the affidavit said.

Mayan said he drove Loyd to several locations, including the home of Loyd's estranged wife, where Loyd told him to knock on the door. Mayan said he only walked to the door without knocking because he was afraid Loyd would shoot her, according to the affidavit, which noted that Mayan told conflicting stories about his encounters with Loyd.

The ex-convict has been the focus of a manhunt involving hundreds of officers and deputies since Monday's shooting. More than 500 tips have come in from the public, which authorities believe may be particularly important, since others may be helping him hide.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina has warned that anyone helping Loyd will be prosecuted.

"They will be put behind bars and brought to justice as well," Mina said.

Crimeline of central Florida is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to Loyd's arrest.

"If you know where he is at and you call us 3 o'clock in the morning, 3 o'clock in the afternoon, we will have people prepared to dispatch and go capture him," said Barb Bergin, executive director of Crimeline.

Mayan, 33, was arrested Tuesday by Orange County sheriff's office deputies on a charge of accessory after the fact. Jail records show no bail had been set, and court records showed no defense attorney listed for him.

Mina said federal, state and local authorities were taking part in the manhunt. Mina wouldn't give details about search tactics, but he said law enforcement agencies in Florida and around the nation are on alert.

"There are many things going on behind the scenes that our community is not aware of and that we are not at liberty to discuss," Mina said.

After Clayton was shot, many of her colleagues immediately joined the pursuit; among them was sheriff's Deputy Norman Lewis, who died when he was thrown from his motorcycle in an accident.

Funerals were planned for Lewis for Friday and Clayton for this weekend.

