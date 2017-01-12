Home /
Arkansas authorities investigate $10,000 in damage to gas well pump, vandalism at schools
This article was published today at 11:37 a.m.
Authorities in Sebastian County say someone caused thousands of dollars in damage to a gas well pump in the latest vandalism reported in the area.
The Sebastian County sheriff's office said the damage to the pump off Utah Ranch Road is one of several recent cases in or near Lavaca. Vandals are also believed to be responsible for damaging multiple Lavaca Public Schools buildings, authorities said.
The well pump is out of service after someone "shot up the station with a shotgun," the sheriff's office said, noting that the damage was estimated at $10,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (479) 783-1051.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas authorities investigate $10,000 in damage to gas well pump, vandalism at schools
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.