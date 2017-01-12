Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 12, 2017, 1:22 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Arkansas court ends county clerk's contempt case

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:46 a.m.

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Supreme Court has admonished Lincoln County's clerk over how her office handled court papers submitted by inmates unable to pay their filing fees.

Cindy Glover had previously pleaded not guilty to a contempt charge. Justices on Thursday said she agreed to accept an admonishment instead.

A special master appointed by the court discovered that the Lincoln County Circuit Court once had a long-standing practice of labeling court filings as "received" when they arrived from inmates without a filing fee, rather than labeling them as "filed." The difference in the language caused delays in some court proceedings.

The state Supreme Court said Glover had instituted new policies that include stamping documents as "filed" and looping in the county attorney on correspondence involving Arkansas' highest court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas court ends county clerk's contempt case

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online