Arkansas driver, 83, killed after vehicle hits embankment

An Arkansas driver was killed after his vehicle ran off a state highway and then crashed into a dirt embankment Wednesday morning, state police said.

Donald R. Jentsch, 83, of Shirley was driving a 1998 Chevrolet west on Arkansas 16 in Van Buren County shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

While rounding a curve, the vehicle ran off the roadway. Jentsch then overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, authorities said. He reportedly crossed the center of the highway and crashed into a dirt embankment on the eastbound side.

Conditions were clear and wet at the time of the wreck, state police said. No one else was reported injured.

Jentsch's death is the 10th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.